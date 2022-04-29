Feyereisen (1-0) did not allow a baserunner while striking out two across two scoreless innings to earn the win Thursday against the Mariners.

Feyereisen was the third pitcher into a bullpen game for the Rays, and he managed to stay out of trouble primarily through inducing groundball outs. He has opened the season with 9.1 scoreless innings while maintaining a perfect 11:0 K:BB. Feyereisen has been utilized in a number of roles -- including opener and high-leverage reliever -- and has recorded two holds and a win as a result.