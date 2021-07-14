Feyereisen owns a 3-1 record,1.35 ERA and three holds across the 13.1 innings covering his 13 appearances since June 1.

The 28-year-old has been yet another productive bullpen find for manager Kevin Cash, with Feyereisen progressively working himself into higher-leverage assignments with his consistently effective work since arriving from the Brewers in the Willy Adames trade May 21. Feyereisen even has three saves (six chances) with Tampa and is holding either handedness of hitter to sub-.200 BAAs, with the one lingering concern significant control issues that have led to a 5.1 BB/9 overall across 38.2 total innings this season.