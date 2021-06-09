Feyereisen recorded his first hold in a win over the Nationals on Tuesday, allowing no hits but issuing three walks over one-third of an inning.

Feyereisen had an extremely labor-intensive sub-one-inning outing, getting only 12 of 26 pitches into the strike zone while creating a heap of trouble that Ryan Thompson was able to subsequently wiggle out of. The 28-year-old is working on a five-appearance scoreless streak and sports an outstanding 1.04 ERA, but his 5.8 BB/9 across 28 innings remains an albatross.