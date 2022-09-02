Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Feyereisen recently felt additional discomfort in his shoulder and is "highly unlikely" to return this season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined with a pinched nerve in his shoulder since early June, and it appears he won't return to the mound this season. Feyereisen didn't allow an earned run over 24.1 innings before landing on the shelf, and it's unclear if he's expected to be ready for the start of spring training next year.