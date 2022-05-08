site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-j-p-feyereisen-no-longer-starting | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: No longer starting
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Feyereisen will no longer open Sunday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Feyereisen was originally slated to serve as the opener ahead of Ryan Yarbrough. Feyereisen last pitched May 6, so he should be available out of the bullpen if needed.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read