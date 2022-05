Feyereisen (4-0) struck out two and did not allow a baserunner in a scoreless seventh inning to earn the win Saturday against the Yankees.

Feyereisen entered with the game tied and generated two swinging strikeouts. He has not allowed an earned run across 22 innings and has a 25:4 K:BB on the season. Despite his dominance, Feyereisen has not earned a save this season and doesn't appear to be in the mix for the closer role even with Andrew Kittredge (back) sidelined.