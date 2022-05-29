Feyereisen retired the side in order and earned the save in a 4-2 win Sunday over the Yankees.

Feyereisen needed just five pitches to retire the bottom three batters in the Yankees lineup. It was the first time he was allowed to close out a game all season. The 29-year-old has been stellar, allowing no earned runs and only nine baserunners while striking out 25 in 22 innings. He's primarily appeared in the seventh and eighth innings but with his dominance and the Rays' closer committee, it's possible he could see more opportunities to earn saves.