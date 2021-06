Feyereisen (2-2) earned the win in relief Sunday against the Rangers after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings, walking two and fanning two.

Feyereisen compiled his fourth straight scoreless appearance and continues to pitch at a high level even when he's called upon duty in non-save situations. The right-hander owns a 2.60 ERA on the season and continues to look comfortable in high-leverage situations, meaning he'll remain a key piece of the Rays' bullpen going forward.