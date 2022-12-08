Feyereisen underwent surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday to clean up his rotator cuff and labrum, and he's expected to be sidelined from throwing for four months, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Feyereisen was sidelined the final four months of last season due to a pinched nerve in his shoulder, and he'll now miss the start of the 2023 campaign while rehabbing from the surgery. The right-hander delivered 24.1 scoreless frames prior to the injury in 2022 and figures to fill a high-leverage role once healthy, but he's unlikely to be built up enough to pitch in the majors until at least June.