Feyereisen will serve as the "starter" in Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays are set for a bullpen game Saturday, as Ryan Yarbrough (groin) will be on a rehab outing while Chris Mazza (back) landed on the injured list Friday. Feyereisen has served as an opener once before this season, and he worked two scoreless innings while striking out three. It's possible he covers multiple frames again Saturday, but he won't pitch deep into the matchup.