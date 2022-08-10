site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Slated for MRI
RotoWire Staff
Feyereisen (shoulder) will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Feyereisen was cleared to resume throwing recently but experienced discomfort afterward. A better idea of his status should come into focus following his examination Thursday.
