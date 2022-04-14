Feyereisen struck out one and did not allow a baserunner in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Feyereisen recorded the final two outs in the top of the ninth inning, and he struck out Cristian Pache on four pitches -- three of which were swinging strikes. Through 3.1 frames this season, Feyereisen has allowed only two baserunners and has yet to allow a run. It's possible that he occasionally picks up saves, though he has served a setup role early on.
More News
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Wraps up regular season strong•
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Lacks control in loss•
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Put right to work Monday•
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Makes return from IL•
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Zeroing in on return•
-
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Back-to-back rehab appearances•