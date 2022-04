Feyereisen pitched two perfect innings with three strikeouts as the opener in a 9-3 win Sunday against the White Sox.

Feyereisen served as the opener for the first time in his career and retired all six batters he faced. After struggling with control in his first two seasons, he has yet to allow a walk in his first five appearances in 2022. The 29-year-old is a key piece in the Tampa Bay bullpen and has pitched in five of the team's first 10 games.