Feyereisen and Drew Rasmussen were traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Friday in exchange for Willy Adames and Trevor Richards, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The Rays have a well-earned reputation for getting the most out of previously unheralded pitchers, so it's possible they see something in Feyereisen, but the 28-year-old hasn't shown much in 28.2 career major-league innings. His 4.08 ERA is decent enough but comes with a 5.32 FIP and 5.02 xFIP, as he's combined a merely average 23.7 percent strikeout rate with a poor 14.0 percent walk rate.