Rays' Jacob Faria: Already feeling better
Faria said Tuesday that his abdominal strain "feels a lot better" and that he doesn't expect to be out for an extended period, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The rookie hasn't progressed beyond playing light catch, but considering he just went on the DL on Sunday, that could be considered modest progress. Faria has enjoyed a strong start to his major-league career overall, but he did give up eight earned runs over the 11.2 innings encompassing his most recent pair of outings.
