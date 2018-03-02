Rays' Jacob Faria: Bounces back in second spring turn
Faria allowed an earned run on a hit and two walks over two innings in Thursday's 5-2 Grapefruit League loss to the Orioles.
The 24-year-old right hander is slated to be a part of the four-man starting rotation to open the season after a solid rookie campaign in 2017. However, he'd gotten the exhibition slate off to a rough start against the Red Sox last Saturday, allowing three earned runs on four hits and a walk over just two-thirds of an inning. Thursday's outing was thus a vast improvement, despite Faria experiencing control issues while throwing just seven of 16 pitches for strikes. Veteran catcher Jesus Sucre apparently noticed that Faria's tempo was down beginning with his pregame bullpen session, as per Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times, an issue that lingered into his start. Faria will look to continue making improvements in his next Grapefruit League outing, which is likely to be in a rematch against the Red Sox next Tuesday.
