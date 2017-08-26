Play

Faria (abdominal) is set to throw the first of at least two bullpen sessions early next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Faria began playing light catch almost immediately after suffering the injury, and he appears to remain on track for the prompt return he'd committed to making. If both of the scheduled bullpens go well, Faria could potentially be activated as soon as next weekend.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast