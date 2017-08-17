Faria (5-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

The rookie continues to falter after an impressive beginning to his big-league career, managing only two quality starts in his last six trips to the mound with a 5.08 ERA and 36:18 K:BB in 33.2 innings over that stretch. The strikeouts are nice, but Faria's inability to consistently last deep into games limits his fantasy ceiling. He'll get a rematch with the Jays at home Tuesday.