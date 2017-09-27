Rays' Jacob Faria: Confirmed as Thursday starter
Faria will start Thursday's game against the Yankees in place of Alex Cobb (rest), Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The move had been expected since earlier this week, when manager Kevin Cash had alluded to the fact that Cobb would likely skip his final turn after pitching a career-high 179.1 innings this season. Faria will thus get an opportunity to close out a solid rookie season on a high note, one that's seen him compile a 5-4 record and 3.32 ERA over 13 outings.
