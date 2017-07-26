Faria (5-1) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Orioles.

The rookie right-hander bounced back nicely from his first big-league loss, producing his longest outing since his promotion and his eighth quality start in nine trips to the mound for the Rays. Faria will take a 2.67 ERA and 1.10 WHIP into Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

