Rays' Jacob Faria: Fans nine in Friday's loss
Faria (5-2) allowed only one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers. He struck out nine.
The right-hander took advantage of the free-swinging Brewers to improve his K/9 to 9.0 on the year, but Faria got outdueled by fellow rookie Brandon Woodruff in Woodruff's big-league debut. Faria will take a 2.81 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against Cleveland.
