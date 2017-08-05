Faria (5-2) allowed only one run on four hits and two walks over six innings in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Brewers. He struck out nine.

The right-hander took advantage of the free-swinging Brewers to improve his K/9 to 9.0 on the year, but Faria got outdueled by fellow rookie Brandon Woodruff in Woodruff's big-league debut. Faria will take a 2.81 ERA into his next outing Thursday at home against Cleveland.

