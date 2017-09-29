Faria allowed three runs -- two earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out two batters through three innings during Thursday's win over the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

The rookie had been pitching out of the bullpen following an abdomen injury that cost him nearly a month of action, so this was his first start since Aug. 16. As a result, it shouldn't be surprising that Faria went just three innings Thursday. Barring another relief appearance, Faria will finish the 2017 campaign with a 3.43 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 8.7 K/9. His solid debut and strikeout upside will should make the 24-year-old righty a popular breakout candidate entering 2018.