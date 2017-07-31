Rays' Jacob Faria: Hooked after four in Sunday's victory
Faria didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees after allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight over four innings of work.
The young starter was all over the place Sunday afternoon, with just over half of his offerings going for strikes. While the eight strikeouts suggest that he may have been "effectively wild," the bottom line is that he required 92 pitches just to get through four frames and didn't even make it far enough to pick up the win. Faria's 2.93 ERA and relatively similar FIP make him a strong option for most starts moving forward, but the control issue displayed in Sunday's contest is a bit concerning given his lower velocity. His next start will come Friday against the Brewers.
More News
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Delivers another quality start Tuesday•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Takes first loss•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Hurls another quality start•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Getting first start of second half•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Outduels Chris Sale for win•
-
Rays' Jacob Faria: Fans six in no-decision Friday•
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...