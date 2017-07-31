Faria didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Yankees after allowing three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out eight over four innings of work.

The young starter was all over the place Sunday afternoon, with just over half of his offerings going for strikes. While the eight strikeouts suggest that he may have been "effectively wild," the bottom line is that he required 92 pitches just to get through four frames and didn't even make it far enough to pick up the win. Faria's 2.93 ERA and relatively similar FIP make him a strong option for most starts moving forward, but the control issue displayed in Sunday's contest is a bit concerning given his lower velocity. His next start will come Friday against the Brewers.