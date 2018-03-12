Faria (0-2) allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks across 1.2 innings in Sunday's 6-5 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins.

According to Bob Rathberger of MLB.com, Faria was penciled in to work four innings, so his final line was especially disappointing. The young right-hander expressed particular frustration over how short he fell of the mark, with a 30-pitch second inning cementing the need for the early hook in the mind of manager Kevin Cash, who explained that he'd never let any pitcher surpass that workload in a single frame during spring training. Cash went on to confirm that his projected No. 3 starter has no physical problems plaguing him, and it's noteworthy that three of the hits he allowed Sunday were off infielder's gloves, while another pair were bloops that dropped into the outfield. However, the 24-year-old acknowledged that the strong work he's been putting in during side sessions and on backfields simply isn't carrying over at the moment. "It's not transferring out there," Faria said, referring to the stadium mound. "It's driving me crazy. It's so frustrating. I know it's there."