Faria allowed three earned runs on four hits -- including two home runs -- and three walks across five innings in Thursday's 5-3 Grapefruit League win over the Blue Jays. He struck out four.

He thus heads into the regular season with a bit of uncertainty, despite wrapping up spring with two generally positive outings. Thursday, Faria saw both Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Espinosa tag him for round trippers, although he offset those mistakes by logging a spring-high amount of innings and strikeouts. Faria reported being especially pleased with the performance of his slider, J. Scott Butherus of MLB.com reports, and added that his changeup was also improved at times. He attributed his hiccups -- which were largely limited to his final pair of innings -- to a lack of concentration as opposed to any physical issues, and manager Kevin Cash's assessment was likely even more generous than Faria's own self-evaluation. "Good to see him bounce back again. I thought he threw the ball really well," Cash said. "I know he gave up the home runs, but overall a very strong effort."