Faria is expected to be a part of the Ray's four-man Opening Day rotation, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Thanks to early-season off-days, the Rays could go up to six weeks to start the year before needing a fifth starter. Faria will be in regardless, with Matt Andriese slated to fill the swingman role in the bullpen. The 24-year-old Faria doesn't throw particularly hard, but he has a good track record of missing bats with his breaking and offspeed stuff. If he can do a better job of limiting the long ball on the road this season (1.37 HR/9 in 2017), Faria could eventually emerge as an every-week starter in fantasy.