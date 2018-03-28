Faria is scheduled to start the Rays' fourth game of the season Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's a day earlier than what was initially projected, as Nathan Eovaldi's (elbow) unexpected move to the disabled list Tuesday forced manager Kevin Cash to adjust his rotation. While a home outing against a tough Red Sox offense is a tough draw to begin the season, Faria probably benefits from the rotation shuffle, as he had previously been set to make his debut at the home-run friendly Yankee Stadium on Monday. That start is now likely to fall to Austin Pruitt, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham to fill Eovaldi's spot, or one of the Rays' cadre of multi-inning relievers.