Faria worked three innings in Tuesday's simulated game, allowing a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The young right-hander is expected to open the season as the No. 3 starter, and his showing Tuesday was an encouraging follow-up to a decent start against the Orioles last Thursday. Faria had experienced some control and tempo issues in that outing, so the extra work he got in Tuesday was in part intended to allow him to work out some of those kinks. The date of Faria's next Grapefruit League start is to be determined, but it's likely to come later in the week.