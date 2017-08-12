Rays' Jacob Faria: Takes loss Friday after one bad inning
Faria (5-3) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks over six innings Friday to take the loss against Cleveland. He struck out seven.
All five runs scored in the fifth inning, as until that point Faria was locked in an impressive pitcher's duel with Carlos Carrasco. The young right-hander now has a 5.27 ERA and 5.1 BB/9 over his last five starts, although his 10.5 K/9 in 28.1 innings over that stretch highlights his fantasy potential once he sharpens his control. Faria will next take the mound Wednesday in Toronto.
