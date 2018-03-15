Rays' Jacob Faria: Throws bullpen Wednesday
Faria, who is 0-2 with a 16.62 ERA over three starts this spring, threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Faria has been unable to follow up his successful 16-appearance 2017 rookie campaign (5-4, 3.43 ERA) with a strong spring, allowing multiple earned runs in two of three starts. He failed to get out of the second inning in his most recent outing against the Twins on Sunday, but manager Kevin Cash issued a vote of confidence for his struggling young right-hander, who's slated to slot in as the No. 3 arm in the starting rotation. "No. No. Jake's fine," Cash said. "Every camp has pitchers that struggle, don't look the part. Jake's going to figure it out. We have full confidence he'll get stuff in order."
