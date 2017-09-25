Faria racked up four strikeouts but allowed two earned runs on two hits over two innings in Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Orioles.

Faria had fired three clean innings against the Red Sox on Sept. 16 in his return from the disabled list, but he wasn't quite as successful Sunday. The 24-year-old right-hander did have a successful starting stint earlier this season, posting a 5-4 record and 3.32 ERA over 13 outings. As per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Faria will get a chance to add to those numbers Thursday, as he's projected to take the mound in place of Alex Cobb while the latter forgoes his final start of the campaign.