Rays' Jacob Faria: Trying to steady performances before regular season
Faria's spring ERA remains an unsightly 8.64 over 8.1 innings despite only allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk over four innings while recording three strikeouts in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins last Friday.
Faria's outing was certainly a welcome sight, considering he'd frustratingly failed to translate some strong efforts in throwing sessions and sim games to his first trio of exhibition starts. The 24-year-old's spot as the No. 3 starter in the regular-season rotation reportedly remains secure, but both the club and the right-hander undoubtedly hope he can generate some momentum with at least one more performance of a similar caliber to before Opening Day arrives.
