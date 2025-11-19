The Twins traded Kisting to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for reliver Eric Orze, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kisting was a 14th-round selection by Minnesota in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. The righty got into 30 games (five starts) across Single-A and High-A ball last season, posting a 3.79 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB over 73.2 innings. He'll likely begin his Rays tenure in the lower levels in the minors.