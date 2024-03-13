Lopez is a candidate to open the year as the Rays' No. 5 starter with Taj Bradley (pectoral) ruled out for the start of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Naoyuki Uwasawa, Jacob Waguespack, Tyler Alexander and Chris Devenski were also mentioned as potential replacements. The lefty Lopez operated as a starter at Triple-A Durham last season, posting a 2.72 ERA and 87:47 K:BB over 18 starts (79.1 innings) to earn his first MLB looks over the final six weeks. He has allowed one hit and five walks in 3.1 innings so far this spring.