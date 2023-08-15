Lopez earned a save against the Giants on Monday, allowing one run on three hits while striking out two batters over three innings.

Lopez was called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day and made his first big-league appearance in the bottom of the seventh inning with Tampa Bay holding a 6-1 lead. The southpaw encountered a bases-loaded situation due to an error, single and hit-by-pitch but showed poise in striking out Wade Meckler to end the threat. Lopez then allowed a run in the eighth before retiring the side in order in the ninth to earn the save. He threw 47 pitches in the outing, so he may be out of commission for a few days or sent back down to the minors in favor of a fresh arm.