Waguespack signed a minor-league contract with the Rays on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to big-league camp, but the 30-year-old right-hander was most likely brought aboard by the Rays to serve as bullpen depth at Triple-A Durham. Waguespack logged a 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 9.6 K-BB% across 95.2 innings over parts of two seasons in the majors with the Blue Jays in 2019 and 2020, but he's since spent the last two campaigns overseas in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Orix Buffaloes. He struggled in his second season with Orix in 2023, pitching to a 5.77 ERA over 43.2 innings.