Waguespack (shoulder) is scheduled to throw one inning for the rookie-level Flordia Complex League Rays on Tuesday, Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com reports.

Waguespack landed on the 15-day injured list May 6 due to right shoulder inflammation, and he was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 18. His last outing before the injury was May 2 with Triple-A Durham, when he allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out seven over five innings.