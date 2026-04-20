Rays' Jadher Areinamo: Returns to health
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Areinamo (hamstring) is 4-for-18 with two home runs and three RBI in four games since being activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Areinamo was unable to see much action during spring training after picking up a hamstring injury, but he's put on a display of power since recovering from the hamstring issue. He's smacked a pair of home runs in four games after hitting four homers through 37 appearances at Double-A Montgomery a season ago.
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