Schultz (2-2) suffered the loss against the Yankees on Thursday, allowing four earned runs, two hits and two walks over 0.2 innings. He stuck out two.

Schultz served as the opener in Thursday's game while making his first career start in the big leagues, but he wasn't able to get out of the first frame. He gave up a run on a wild pitch after loading the bases, and then Miguel Andujar launched a three-run homer to chase him from the game with two outs in the first. With 30.1 innings under his belt so far in 2018, Schultz owns a 5.64 ERA with a 35:17 K:BB ratio.