Schultz was designated for assignment Friday to make room for new acquisition Oliver Drake, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Schultz pitched in the majors for the first time last season, finishing with an unimpressive 5.64 ERA in 30.1 innings. His 28.0 percent strikeout rate was quite good but wasn't enough to overcome a 13.6 percent walk rate or 29.0 percent groundball rate.