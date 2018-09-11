Schultz (2-0) worked around a walk with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his second win of the season Monday against Cleveland.

Schultz came on in the ninth with his team down one, tossing a scoreless inning before they came up with two runs to win it in the bottom of the frame. He's now delivered four straight scoreless outings, but he still holds a 3.70 ERA on the season and doesn't offer much fantasy value in his present role.