Rays' Jaime Schultz: Effective in '18 debut
Schultz recorded his first hold in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning.
The hard-throwing right-hander got right to work after being called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, setting down the trio of Stephen Piscotty, the pinch-hitting Matt Joyce and Bruce Maxwell on swinging third strikes. Schultz encouragingly got through the frame on a relatively efficient 14 pitches and did not issue any walks, certainly an optimistic sign after he handed out 16 free passes in 15.1 innings with the Bulls before his promotion. While his stay at the major-league level may be abbreviated, Schultz has the ability to serve effectively in a similar seventh- or eighth-inning role while he's up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...