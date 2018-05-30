Schultz recorded his first hold in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, striking out the side in a perfect seventh inning.

The hard-throwing right-hander got right to work after being called up from Triple-A Durham earlier in the day, setting down the trio of Stephen Piscotty, the pinch-hitting Matt Joyce and Bruce Maxwell on swinging third strikes. Schultz encouragingly got through the frame on a relatively efficient 14 pitches and did not issue any walks, certainly an optimistic sign after he handed out 16 free passes in 15.1 innings with the Bulls before his promotion. While his stay at the major-league level may be abbreviated, Schultz has the ability to serve effectively in a similar seventh- or eighth-inning role while he's up.