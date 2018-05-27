The Rays recalled Schultz from Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Schultz has delivered an eye-popping 29 strikeouts in 15.1 innings at Durham this season, but erratic command has largely undermined effectiveness. The right-hander has also yielded 29 hits and 16 walks, saddling him with a 9.98 ERA through 16 appearances. He'll likely only be in store for a brief stay in Tampa Bay with the Rays set to go with another "bullpen game" for Sunday's series finale with the Orioles.

