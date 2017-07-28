Rays' Jaime Schultz: Getting closer to majors return
Schultz (groin) moved his rehab from High-A Charlotte to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Schultz gave up three earned runs on seven hits over eight innings in his six appearances with the Stone Crabs while also racking up an 11:2 K:BB. He likely would only need a a handful of outings with the Bulls before being deemed ready for activation, although it remains to be seen if there would be any room for him on a big-league bullpen that just added Dan Jennings from the White Sox.
