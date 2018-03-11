Rays' Jaime Schultz: Optioned to minors
The Rays optioned Schultz to the minor leagues Sunday.
While he battled a groin injury for a large portion of the past season, Schultz was limited to just 19.2 innings across stops at three minor-league affiliates. He entered spring training at full health, however, and should hold down a late-inning role at Triple-A Durham until the Rays believe the hard-throwing righty is ready to contribute in the big leagues.
