Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

Schultz came up to the big leagues in early July to replace the injured Chaz Roe (knee) in the Rays' bullpen. However, with Roe expected to return Tuesday, Schultz will head back to the minors. The 27-year-old posted a 4.58 ERA with a 23:12 K:BB in 19.2 innings of work.

