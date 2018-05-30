Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Schultz was effective in his 2018 big-league debut, striking out one in a perfect inning against the Athletics on Tuesday, but he'll head back to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for Wednesday's starter, Nathan Eovaldi, who was brought off the disabled list in a corresponding roster move. While his first stay in the majors was brief, Schultz's strong showing should afford him another opportunity with the big club sooner than later.

More News
Our Latest Stories