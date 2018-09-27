Rays' Jaime Schultz: Slated to open Thursday
Schultz will serve as the opener Thursday against the Yankees, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Schultz has pitched strictly out of the bullpen for the Rays this season, posting a 4.55 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 33:15 K:BB across 29.2 innings. He'll get the ball first in Thursday's series opener, though he figures to pitch just one or two innings before exiting.
