Schultz (groin) has notched four strikeouts and allowed three hits over 3.2 scoreless innings across three rehab appearances with the Gulf Coast League Rays.

The 26-year-old right-hander has looked impressive and could be on the verge of a move upward to at least High-A Charlotte to continue his rehab. Schultz has been sidelined since April 7 with his groin strain and had allowed two hits and two strikeouts over one inning with Triple-A Durham before his injury.