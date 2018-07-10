Bauers went 1-for-4 with an RBI from a fielder's choice, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.

Bauers put together his second straight productive offensive effort after a multi-game slump that caused his season average to plummet 70 points to .227. The outfielder is still hitting just .172 in July, but perhaps the current two-game surge is a harbinger of an extended stretch of success at the plate.